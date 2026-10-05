UAE foils 14 attempts to smuggle over 300 kg of drugs in less than 2 months

In less than two months, the UAE has thwarted 14 attempts to smuggle over 300 kg of drugs through the country's airports. The National Anti-Narcotics Agency, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and the Customs and Ports Security came together to make the arrests and seize the narcotics.

A joint report on combating drugs, issued by the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and UAE Customs, explained that cooperation between the agencies was a key factor in the success of these operations, and led to the arrest of a number of smugglers of several European and Asian nationalities.

Authorities were aware of the shipments even before they arrived at UAE's airports, with forces tracking the smugglers ahead of the shipments reaching the country.

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How were the shipments tracked?

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency said that UAE uses advanced data analysis to monitor unusual patterns in the movement of shipments and transit routes. The agency processes large amounts of information related to flights, passengers, and transit shipments. This analysis has enabled the competent authorities to identify shipments with a high probability of involvement in smuggling operations.

Through a high level of cooperation between both national and international entities, authorities were not only able to track the shipments from their origin, but also ensure proactive action by placing operatives at the scene before the narcotics arrived into the country.

UAE Customs said that the country uses smart devices which can identify suspicious materials inside luggage with high accuracy and speed — in many cases, without the need to open them manually. These devices, which operate with advanced sensing technologies, reduce inspection time and increase detection rates of smuggling attempts.