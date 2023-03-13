UAE: Tenant ordered to pay over Dh160,000 for occupying apartment for 4 years without paying rent

The real estate firm said it incurred financial losses during the period the man seized the apartment, for which the annual rent was Dh45,000

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 9:18 AM

A tenant who unlawfully occupied an apartment in Abu Dhabi for a period of four years while not paying rent, has been instructed to pay Dh165,000 to the real estate agency.

The real estate management firm had filed a lawsuit against the tenant demanding that he pays it Dh190,475 in compensation for illegally occupying the apartment which was under its management for a period of four years while not paying the rent.

The firm said it made financial losses during the period the tenant seized the apartment. The annual rent for the apartment was Dh45,000.

The real estate firm said the Arab man had occupied the apartment through unlawful means and without getting a house contract from the company. And when he was told to vacate the house, the man refused.

The real estate firm had earlier taken the tenant to an Abu Dhabi court dealing with housing cases, which issued a ruling ordering him to be evicted from the apartment.

The property was handed back to the real estate agency after authorities evicted the tenant.

The real estate firm then filed a lawsuit to the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court against the tenant, demanding compensation for the losses it suffered in unpaid rent.

After looking into the case, the civil court judge issued a ruling ordering the tenant to pay Dh165,000 to the real estate firm.

The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

