Sharjah Police arrest four in Dh3-million fake shipment, online scam case

Sharjah Police busted a criminal network involved in multiple frauds using various methods to illegally obtain money from victims inside and outside the UAE. The authority announced on Sunday, April 26, the arrest of four Africans involved in the crime.

Investigations followed after the Department received reports indicating repeated scams with a similar fraudulent pattern. Probes also revealed that the total stolen funds exceeded Dh3 million.

According to Colonel Dr Khalifa Al Buhair, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, the first case involved suspects using a “fake shipment” scam. The group impersonated shipping and insurance companies, convincing victims that parcels were awaiting clearance and requesting payments under pretexts such as customs fees or insurance charges.

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Investigations revealed the gang unlawfully accessed data or accounts linked to a shipping insurance company. This gave them information that increased their scams' credibility and helped target suppliers and customers with legitimate business.

Colonel Al Buhair noted the criminal activity was not limited to the UAE. Investigations revealed the criminals' international reach. One suspect managed operations from abroad and directed others. Those in the UAE collected funds and withdrew cash from ATMs. A specialised investigative team followed the suspects and documented cash withdrawals in two instalments. These were part of the stolen funds, later handed over within the network according to assigned roles.

The second fraud method involved impersonating a woman on social media platforms. One suspect admitted teaming up with another to carry out the scam. Investigations showed fake accounts used women’s names and photos to lure victims and build emotional relationships over time to exploit them financially.

After gaining the victims’ trust, the fraudsters fabricated financial emergencies like travel requests or urgent personal crises. They requested money transfers through untraceable methods, including prepaid cards and indirect payment channels. These schemes resulted in the theft of funds.

According to the authority, the case reflects the evolution of fraudulent methods that combined social engineering and digital technologies to attract victims. They urged the public to exercise caution, avoid responding to unsolicited financial requests, and verify the authenticity of any message or payment request, especially those from unknown accounts or via sudden communication.

The Police warned residents against sharing personal or banking information under any circumstances and pointed out the importance of verifying sources before making any payments.

Sharjah Police confirmed that specialised teams continue to use advanced digital analysis tools to uncover criminal networks, identify the roles of suspects, and strengthen preventive measures to protect the community from such crimes.