UAE: Police arrest gang of 3 for trying to smuggle drugs inside marble stones

Sharjah Police arrested a gang that planned to smuggle narcotics inside marble stones, thwarting the attempt through an operation called 'the destructive stone'. The three accused were directed by dealers outside the country.

The accused, of Asian nationalities, planned to smuggle and bring in more than 226 kg of hashish, psychotropic substances and narcotic drugs, and hide them inside marble stones for the purpose of promoting and selling them within the country.

Colonel Majid Sultan Al-Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, revealed that information had been received indicating the existence of a gang whose operations were managed by dealers outside the country.

Accordingly, the Anti-Narcotics Department began its field operations to uncover the gang members, monitor their activities, and determine their connections to regional and international drug smuggling networks.

The gang reportedly used unconventional smuggling methods, as they hid the narcotics inside marble slabs that were shipped to the country’s ports in an attempt to evade the eyes of the police. However, the police was on the lookout; the accused were caught, and the plan foiled.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the efforts of the work teams and their performance in thwarting this new scheme to hide narcotics in marble stones for the purpose of trafficking and promoting them.