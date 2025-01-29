UAE: Several women fall for fake designer bags, lose thousands of dirhams in social media scam

Photos: Supplied

Multiple women in the UAE were duped into purchasing counterfeit designer bags sold by a European woman through social media platforms. The woman is facing accusations from several buyers who said that she falsely claimed the bags as authentic, discounted items, only for them to later realise they were fakes.

Maria, a Bolivian expat living in Dubai, shared her story with Khaleej Times. She bought a 'Chanel' bag for Dh2,000 after seeing a post from the seller in a Facebook group with over 10,000 members. Original bags of similar models typically sell for Dh9,000, making the deal seem like a bargain.

Initially excited about her purchase, Maria's enthusiasm quickly turned to suspicion after reading online discussions about a seller who was allegedly peddling fake designer goods. She took her bag to a Chanel store for verification, where her fears were confirmed — it was counterfeit.

“When I approached her for a refund, she rudely said, ‘I’m not a store,’” recalled Maria, who added: “Our WhatsApp group alone has nearly 20 women, and the numbers are rising every day.” She has since filed a police complaint (a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen) and is awaiting an update.

Maria is just one of many victims who have come forward. Another woman, a healthcare professional, disclosed that she bought 10 bags between August and December 2024, paying between Dh1,500 and Dh2,000 each. "I planned to gift a few to family and friends but when one bag didn’t look right, I became suspicious. Visits to authorised stores confirmed they were all fake,” she said. Attempts to confront the seller were met with hostility.

The scam's appeal stemmed from elaborate unboxing videos the seller posted on Instagram, showcasing bags wrapped in branded packaging and claiming they were authentic. One victim recalled, “She presented herself as a wealthy person, constantly assuring us these bags were original.”

Another buyer discovered that the ‘designer’ bag she bought for Dh2,000 was actually being sold for just Dh200 in a counterfeit market. “I paid ten times the amount,” she shared.

Growing concerns

Members of Facebook groups dedicated to pre-loved luxury items, such as Style Me Dubai, with nearly 24,000 members, have reported similar experiences.

One buyer recounted purchasing a bag that was advertised as new and unused, supposedly a VIP gift. Although it came in branded packaging, the seller failed to provide proof of authenticity. When the buyer questioned the seller’s claims and tried to resolve the issue, she was accused of defamation.

Several victims have shared evidence with Khaleej Times, including screenshots of chats, payment receipts, and photographs of counterfeit handbags.

One woman revealed that she narrowly avoided losing Dh30,000. She had arranged for an authentication service, but the seller backed out at the last minute, raising red flags. “I think she panicked and disappeared when she heard about the authentication,” the buyer explained.

The European woman at the centre of the scandal has not responded to requests for comment. A man who identified himself as her husband answered her phone and said, “We don’t want to discuss this,” before abruptly ending the call.

Legal implications

Dubai Customs handled 333 intellectual property disputes in 2023, seizing 15 million counterfeit items valued at Dh73.4 million.

Residents are advised to verify the authenticity of items with official stores and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Saif Al Shamsi, founder and senior partner of The Legal Group, said UAE law strictly prohibits the sale, production, and possession of counterfeit goods for commercial purposes. “We take counterfeiting very seriously and work closely with authorities to protect intellectual property rights and safeguard consumers,” Al Shamsi said. His firm routinely conducts workshops to help authorities identify counterfeit items and raise public awareness about the risks of fake goods. Maha Bin Hendi, managing partner of Maha Bin Hendi Law Firm, emphasised the significance of Federal Decree Law No. 42 of 2023 on Combatting Commercial Fraud, which enhances consumer rights protection and aligns with global standards. “This law prevents the trade of counterfeit and corrupt products and activities, ensuring fair competition, which bolsters the UAE’s global competitiveness,” she said. The updated law also includes goods that do not match the supplier’s declared specifications or descriptions, as well as items that are expired or damaged. "It imposes stricter penalties, with fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh 2 million, depending on the severity of the offence," Bin Hendi said. Imprisonment can last from six months to two years and may be extended based on the gravity of the case. Bin Hendi also warned that managers who are aware of fraudulent activities but fail to act or prevent them may face severe penalties, including imprisonment. ALSO READ: UAE: Would anyone steal towels? Conmen 'vanish' with 15,000 of them in Dh12-million racket UAE: Anti-scam centres, community reporting needed for protection from cybercrimes, say global experts