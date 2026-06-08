UAE-Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 267,300 amphetamine pills

A UAE-Saudi Arabia cooperation has foiled a cross-border drug operation and helped stop a major amphetamine smuggling attempt.

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority (NANA), in coordination with Dubai Police, said 267,300 amphetamine tablets were seized.

The operation, carried out between the state’s security agencies and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Drug Control, was based on an exchange of information that helped stop the drugs before they could be distributed. All those involved, who are of one Arab nationality, were arrested.

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Authorities said that anticipating these criminal activities and thwarting smuggling attempts reflects an advanced level of operational integration, field monitoring, follow-up, joint coordination, and information exchange with regional and international agencies. They added that this strengthens the efforts to protect societies and consolidates joint efforts to confront smuggling methods and combat this scourge.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Drug Control also affirmed the importance of continued cooperation with the UAE to track and stop criminal activities targeting societies and youth, saying the seizure is part of ongoing joint efforts to combat drugs.