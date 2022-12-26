UAE: Residents warned against cyber attacks during New Year celebrations, holiday season

The app has crossed one million users, the Crown Prince says
The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned all public and private institutions, as well as individuals, of the risk of cyber attacks, especially during the New Year celebrations and the holiday season.
The council highlighted the need for all authorities and institutions to activate their cyber defence systems and raise the security awareness of individuals about cyber attacks, as well as cooperate with relevant authorities to share relevant information proactively.
It also noted that hacking tools have now become easier to use, enabling hackers to take advantage of the holiday season, especially with the increasing dependence on digital services.
The council warned of all types of cyber attacks against vital sectors, stressing the importance of adopting cybersecurity policies and protection mechanisms, as well as raising the awareness of public and private institutions and individuals, which will play a key role in protecting the community against malicious cyber attacks.
The council then pointed out that many countries have witnessed the rapid digital transformation in services and daily transactions, which has increased the risks posed by cyber attacks against various sectors, including electricity, gas and water.
