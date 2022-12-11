UAE: Police search for 3 girls after their dog attacks mother, 2 children

Sun 11 Dec 2022

Fujairah police have launched an intensified search for three girls after their dog attacked a mother and two children, causing them injuries.

A police officer said that on Saturday afternoon, Fujairah Police received a report from a hospital stating that a mother and her two children were injured after a dog attacked them.

The head of the family reported that when his wife and the two children were sitting on the beach, the dog, brought there by three girls, attacked them, causing injuries.

Police added that all necessary procedures are being completed to apprehend the person responsible for endangering the lives of others, in preparation for their referral to the Public Prosecution.

Fujairah Police also urged members of the public to contact the police at the number 999 if they see behaviour that may harm others in public places.

