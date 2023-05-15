UAE: Police arrest suspects growing narcotic plants in residential building

The Asian suspects have been charged with cultivating drugs with the intention of trafficking them

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 8:17 PM Last updated: Mon 15 May 2023, 8:26 PM

A group of suspects has been arrested in the UAE after they were found growing narcotic plants in their residential apartment. The Sharjah Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the incident.

The Asian suspects have been charged with cultivating drugs with the intention of trafficking them. The prosecution did not reveal the exact nature of the drugs, but released a photo that showed marijuana plants.

According to the authority, a resident was conducting maintenance work on the air conditioning units in the building, when he saw some plants that he suspected were drug-bearing ones. He immediately informed the police.

A police team raided the apartment and found a “fully equipped tent nursery” with six plants. The team seized tools used in cultivating the drugs. Investigations suggest the suspects had prepared the apartment solely for this purpose.

The public prosecution cited a law that prohibits cultivating drug plants, with the maximum punishment for trafficking being the death penalty.

ALSO READ: