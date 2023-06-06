UAE: Police arrest murder suspect within 6 hours after he assaulted, fatally stabbed victim

Suspect attempted to evade authorities and confuse law enforcement by moving to various areas of the emirate

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 10:44 AM

The Ajman General Command of Police managed to arrest a murder suspect within six hours of the crime. The accused, identified as an Asian national, was caught in the Al Karama area while attempting to evade the police.

According to Captain Ahmed Saeed Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, the operations room received a distress call reporting a foul odour coming from a room in a workers' accommodation located in the industrial area in Ajman.

Responding to the call, the police arrived at the scene and began their investigation. After entering the room and conducting a thorough search, officers found a dead body. The crime scene was secured, and relevant authorities and forensic experts were summoned to gather evidence and examine the victim's remains.

The deceased was also an Asian expat in his 60s. Based on witness testimonies, investigators began their search for a suspect in his twenties who lived with the victim. The suspect had attempted to escape arrest by moving to various areas of the emirate. By not staying in one spot, he tried to confuse law enforcement.

Ajman Police were able to locate and apprehend the suspect in the Al Karama area, within a short time. During questioning, the suspect admitted to his crime. He revealed that a heated altercation took place between him and the victim. The assailant confessed to assaulting the victim with a wooden object before ultimately stabbing him with a knife, resulting in his death.

The motive for the crime was identified as a financial dispute, coupled with the suspect's verbal abuse and defamation of the victim's family.

The Public Prosecution has taken charge of the investigation and will pursue legal action accordingly. Meanwhile, the Director of the Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police commended the exceptional skills and expertise displayed by the investigative team.

He encouraged the public to promptly report any individuals involved in criminal activities or violations, emphasising that Ajman Police remains vigilant and dedicated to safeguarding the nation's security and the well-being of its citizens and residents.

ALSO READ: