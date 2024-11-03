UAE: Masked thief breaking into cars arrested; individual circulating videos of theft also caught

A masked thief responsible for stealing items from vehicles has been arrested by Ras Al Khaimah Police. The suspect, in his thirties, was apprehended shortly after breaking into several vehicles by smashing their windows.

According to Dr Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Director General of Police Operations, the department received multiple complaints regarding thefts from vehicles in various locations across the emirate.

The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with videos and images of the stolen vehicles being shared widely.

A specialised team was formed to investigate the theft and formulate a comprehensive plan of action. They gathered crucial evidence and initiated a search for the suspect. The RAK Police identified the thief, who was involved in multiple thefts, as an Asian resident.

During police interrogations, the accused admitted to breaking vehicle windows and stealing valuable contents. He has since been referred to the public prosecutor for further legal proceedings.

The person who posted the videos of the stolen vehicles on social media was also arrested and will be referred to the public prosecutor. According to the police, disseminating such content can negatively impact ongoing investigations and legal processes and allow other criminals to evade capture.