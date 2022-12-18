UAE: Part of child's finger amputated after nursery employee shuts door on it; father sues owner

The region's longest-running drone show to enthral spectators until January 29, 2023
The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Al Ain Court of First Instance that obligated the owner of a nursery and two female employees to pay the father of a child Dh30,000 compensation. This was ruled after one of the female employees closed a door on the child's finger.
According to the case files, the father of the child filed a lawsuit claiming that two employees of the nursery and its owner were responsible for the traumatic amputation of the tip of his two-year-old son's right finger, severe bleeding, and the loss of half of the nail in addition to three cm of skin.
The court confirmed that the employees were working in the nursery belonging to the owner, under his direction and control, and that the son of the complainant was harmed because of the negligence of the two employees while performing their duties, which makes the owner of the nursery civilly responsible for the mistakes of his employee.
The court decided to reject the appeal and uphold the original judgement, which obliges the employees and the owner to pay the compensation, as well as the legal fees and expenses.
ALSO READ:
The region's longest-running drone show to enthral spectators until January 29, 2023
Proceeds from the Dh25 coin will go towards providing scholarships to students
As Chairman of Counter-Terrorism Committee next year, the Emirates will build on what has been achieved during India’s Presidency, says minister
The resident was named after the Argentine legend who won the Fifa World Cup in 1986
The Feed the Future Fridge initiative aims to provide 200 meals each week to needy people
Project to consist of 64 houses, dispensary, mosque, school, and a park
The evaluation identified the strengths of the sector and opportunities to enhance its capabilities in line with the overall strategy of the council
Called the Dragon mission, the patch features a sailboat with a dragon-shaped bow and a sail featuring "VI" standing for '6'