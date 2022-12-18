UAE: Part of child's finger amputated after nursery employee shuts door on it; father sues owner

The court confirmed that the incident happened under owner's direction and control, because of negligence of two employees, which makes him civilly responsible

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 8:55 AM

The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Al Ain Court of First Instance that obligated the owner of a nursery and two female employees to pay the father of a child Dh30,000 compensation. This was ruled after one of the female employees closed a door on the child's finger.

According to the case files, the father of the child filed a lawsuit claiming that two employees of the nursery and its owner were responsible for the traumatic amputation of the tip of his two-year-old son's right finger, severe bleeding, and the loss of half of the nail in addition to three cm of skin.

The court confirmed that the employees were working in the nursery belonging to the owner, under his direction and control, and that the son of the complainant was harmed because of the negligence of the two employees while performing their duties, which makes the owner of the nursery civilly responsible for the mistakes of his employee.

The court decided to reject the appeal and uphold the original judgement, which obliges the employees and the owner to pay the compensation, as well as the legal fees and expenses.

ALSO READ: