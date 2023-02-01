UAE: Man who lost Dh16,000 in phone scam gets money back, thanks to police

The victim provided the scammer with his bank card number and secret PIN code

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 4:17 PM

Ajman Police has helped an Arab man recover Dh16,000 stolen from his bank account by an online scammer.

Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, head of Al Madinah Comprehensive Police Station said that the centre received a complaint stating that a person of Arab nationality had been defrauded and money withdrawn from his bank account after a person called him on his mobile phone claiming to a policeman and asking him to update his personal data 'with the police' .

He said that the victim provided the Asian scammer with his bank card number and secret PIN code. The Asian used the data to withdraw Dh16,000 from his account.

After the complaint, the police took necessary legal measures and contacted the relevant bank and provided them with details of the incident in which the money of the victim was seized. After a week of coordination and cooperation, the stolen amount was deposited in the victim's account.

The complainant came with his children to the police station and expressed his gratitude to the Ajman Police for their prompt action and their efforts that resulted in returning the amount to his account.

