UAE: Man receives Dh30,000 in payout after duo gang up, assault him during argument

He sustained bruises on his face, arms and other body parts due to the beating, and demanded Dh100,000 in damages

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 11:37 AM

A resident who was badly beaten by two young men in Al Ain following an argument, has been awarded Dh30,000 in compensation for the damages.

The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which ordered two young men to pay the last amount of Dh30,000 in compensation for assaulting him and causing multiple injuries to his body.

The young man had filed a lawsuit against the two men demanding Dh100,000 in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages he suffered as a result of the beatings.

He said he sustained bruises to his face, arms and other body parts due to the beatings.

A medical report said the injuries had prevented the plaintiff from carrying out his work for a period of 20 days.

Both men had earlier been convicted of assaulting the plaintiff by the criminal court and had been fined Dh2,000 each.

The plaintiff had presented to the civil court a copy of the criminal court verdict and the medical report that confirmed his injuries and treatment.

The Al Ain civil court of first instance had ear ordered the men to pay Dh30,000 to the plaintiff in compensation for the physical and material damages he suffered as a result of the beatings.

The men challenged the ruling to the appeals court which has maintained the first ruling by the lower court.

The men have also been told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: