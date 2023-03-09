UAE: Man racks up over Dh80,000 in traffic fines using ex-wife’s vehicles

Out to change the world with their craft, Sana Sajin, 13, and Mark Mitryakov, 9, can enjoy the remainder of their expenses-paid school years at the Bloom World Academy
A man who committed traffic fines worth Dh80,830 using his ex-wife’s two vehicles on UAE roads, will have the road offences transferred to his traffic file.
The Arab woman had filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband demanding that the traffic fines he committed using her two vehicles, while they were still married, be transferred to his traffic file.
The woman said in her lawsuit that the man was using two of her vehicles while they were still married. He racked up Dh80,830 in traffic fines with the two vehicles which had been registered in her names, she explained.
The plaintiff noted that when they separated because of family disputes, the man refused to clear the traffic fines, which prompted her to take him to court.
The woman had also submitted documents to court, including copies of the registration licences of the vehicles, and copies of the traffic fines registered on the two vehicles.
Police investigations showed that the man had committed several traffic violations using the woman’s two vehicles.
After hearing from both parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court issued a ruling instructing that the traffic fines registered against the plaintiff’s two vehicles be transferred to the traffic file of the defendant.
The man was also ordered to pay for his ex-wife’s legal expenses.
