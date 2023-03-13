UAE: Man ordered to return Dh71,000 borrowed for struggling business to sister

In her lawsuit, the woman said that she lent her brother Dh101,000 but only got back Dh30,000 in the form of a car

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 8:41 AM

An Abu Dhabi resident has been instructed to pay back Dh71,000 he borrowed from his sister for his struggling business.

The woman had filed a lawsuit against her brother before the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court demanding that he is forced to return the money he borrowed from her.

The woman said in her lawsuit that her brother borrowed Dh101,000 from her when he had some financial issues.

She said the man gave her a car worth Dh30,000 and pledged to pay the balance of Dh71,000 after deducting the value of the car in instalments. The man had written and signed an agreement stating that he borrowed Dh101,000 from his sister and pledged to return her money within a short period of time.

The brother, however, refused to pay back his sister’s money despite several requests from her.

The woman said that this forced her to take him to court to seek for justice.

After hearing from both parties and looking into the evidence submitted by the siblings, the judge issued a ruling obliging the man to return the Dh71,000 he borrowed from his sister.

The man was also told to pay for her sister’s legal expenses.

