UAE: Man jumps to death after killing wife, 2 kids in Sharjah home

An Asian man in his 30s reportedly jumped off a residential building in Sharjah on Tuesday — and confessed in a letter that he killed his wife and children before taking his life, according to the police, who are now conducting an investigation.
The Sharjah Police said that upon receiving a report about the incident at 5.45pm on Tuesday, they immediately sent emergency response teams to the site.
The patrols and the national ambulance rushed him to a hospital, but he died due to the injuries he suffered.
While the authorities were searching for more information about the man’s identity, they found a piece of paper in his clothes — in which he wrote that he killed his wife and two children in their residence before he jumped off the tower.
The police said they immediately went to the family’s home and “confirmed that the information the man wrote in the letter was correct”.
The Sharjah Police General Command said investigations are under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
