UAE: Man forges signature on Dh1.2 million cheque; gets 3 months in prison, to pay Dh50,000 damages

A resident of Abu Dhabi forged a woman's signature on a cheque worth Dh1.2 million. The man has been asked to pay her Dh50,000 in damages.
Official court documents state that the woman filed a civil lawsuit against the man and demanded Dh4 million. She added that the man had earlier filed a lawsuit against her for issuing a dud cheque.
The plaintiff said that the man has presented a cheque with her signature forged on it, claiming it was hers.
The woman was later acquitted after a writing expert proved that the signature on the cheque did not match hers.
The woman, in turn filed a criminal complaint against the man for forging her signature. He was sentenced to three months in prison. She then filed a civil lawsuit seeking monetary compensation.
After hearing from all parties, Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court issued a ruling ordering the man to pay the Dh50,000 to the woman in compensation for the moral damages she suffered.
The man was also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.
