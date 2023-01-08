UAE: Man dies after falling from 11th-floor flat; residents living with him interrogated

Assuming that she dropped it somewhere during a traffic accident back in her home country, she did not submit a missing report to the city's authorities
Sharjah Police is investigating the death of an unidentified man who fell from the 11th floor of a building in Al Nahda, Sharjah on Sunday morning.
The police operations room received a report in the early hours of the morning reporting the death of the man who is believed to be of African nationality.
According to an official, the operation room dispatched ambulance and patrol teams. The officers who rushed to site of the incident found the man had already been dead.
The body of the victim was transferred to forensic laboratory for more investigation to determine the cause of his death.
A number of people who were in the apartment from which he fell are currently being interrogated as part of the investigation.
