UAE: Man dies after falling from 11th-floor flat; residents living with him interrogated

Police are looking into the case; body has been sent to forensic lab for further investigation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 7:36 PM

Sharjah Police is investigating the death of an unidentified man who fell from the 11th floor of a building in Al Nahda, Sharjah on Sunday morning.

The police operations room received a report in the early hours of the morning reporting the death of the man who is believed to be of African nationality.

According to an official, the operation room dispatched ambulance and patrol teams. The officers who rushed to site of the incident found the man had already been dead.

The body of the victim was transferred to forensic laboratory for more investigation to determine the cause of his death.

A number of people who were in the apartment from which he fell are currently being interrogated as part of the investigation.

