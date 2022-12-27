UAE: Man defrauds woman of Dh250,000 using Instagram chat

Strong economic recovery in the emirate post the Covid-19 pandemic has been an encouraging factor to increase involvement in real estate, says the group's founder
The Al Ain Court of First Instance has issued a verdict obligating a man to pay a woman Dh300,000 after he defrauded her of Dh250,000.
In the lawsuit, the complainant stated that she met the accused through Instagram. She said that he claimed to be an Emirati with several commercial businesses. He then asked her to participate in those by giving him Dh50,000. The woman borrowed the money and transferred it to him.
She then realised that she had been subject to fraud and that the accused was not an Emirati. So, she filed a criminal case against him.
The court then convicted him and indicated that the defendant will be obligated to pay her the defrauded amount and Dh50,000 in compensation for damages incurred.
