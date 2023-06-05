UAE: Legal action launched against woman who insulted book fair participant in live broadcast

Authorities have said that the UAE guarantees the rights of all individuals, and does not accept prejudice or infringement in any way on others' rights

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 10:46 PM

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution is taking legal measures against an Arab woman who has been accused of verbally assaulting a person during a live broadcast at a book fair.

The authority has taken necessary measures after the suspect provoked public opinion and attacked the privacy of a participant at the book fair.

Authorities have said that the UAE guarantees the rights of all individuals, and does not accept prejudice or infringement in any way on others' rights.

The offence is punishable by at least 6 months in prison and a fine of at least Dh150,000, to a maximum of Dh500,000, according to Article 44 of the Federal Decree 34 of 2021.

ALSO READ: