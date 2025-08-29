  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE hands over criminal wanted by Interpol for drug trafficking to Netherlands

The fugitive, arrested by Dubai Police, also faces charges of money laundering and involvement in gang-related activities

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 9:47 AM

Updated: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 10:43 AM

The Ministry of Interior has handed over a wanted individual to Netherlands, after he was arrested by the Dubai Police based on a Red Notice issued by Interpol. 

The fugitive faces charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and involvement in gang-related activities, the Ministry said in a post on Instagram.

The handover took place following a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice to extradite him, reaffirming the country’s commitment to international legal procedures.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized the importance of international cooperation in combating transnational crime and safeguarding the security of societies.

Combating organised crime

Last week, two international fugitives were extradited to France and Belgium, as part of the country's continued efforts to combat organised crime.

The two fugitives were apprehended by Dubai Police based on Red Notices issued against them by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

One of them was among the most wanted individuals by French authorities on charges of drug trafficking within an organised criminal network operating across several European countries.

The other was considered one of the most wanted individuals by Belgian authorities for cases related to drug trafficking and his involvement with a criminal gang operating inside Belgium.