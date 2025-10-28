  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Gang robbing bank customers busted in Fujairah; criminals wanted in other city

Police found the gang within just three hours of committing a crime where they stole Dh195,000 from a woman

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 11:31 AM

Updated: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 11:34 AM

Fujairah Police busted a gang which specialised in stealing from bank customers, just a few hours after they committed their crime.

The case began on the morning of Thursday, October 23, when the operations room received a report at 10.50am from a female bank customer stating that she had been deceived and robbed of Dh195,000 in a clever scheme.

The perpetrators tricked her by claiming that there was a problem with the rear tire of her vehicle. When she got out to check, one of them opened the opposite door and stole the money before fleeing the scene.

The investigation team immediately went into action, forming a specialised unit to track down the suspects and gather information.

Within just three hours, they were able to accurately identify the culprits, discovering that they were wanted for similar crimes in another emirate. In swift coordination with Sharjah Police, the gang was apprehended and referred to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures.

The General Command of Fujairah Police urged the public to exercise caution when leaving banks, to avoid falling for deceptive schemes or interacting with strangers, and to report any suspicious activities immediately to ensure a prompt response and the necessary legal actions.