UAE: Father ordered to pay Dh11,000 after assaulting 10-year-old son, ex-wife

He forcibly dragged his son while the latter was boarding a school bus, yelled at bus driver and supervisor

Photo for illustrative purposes only

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 8:14 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 8:41 AM

A father in Ras Al Khaimah has been convicted of assaulting his 10-year-old son and ex-wife, and forcibly dragging his son while he was boarding a school bus. He also yelled at the bus driver and the supervisor.

The ex-wife filed a lawsuit demanding that the defendant pay Dh60,000 as compensation for the moral and material damages she suffered.

The defendant's attorney stated that his client filed a lawsuit against the plaintiff to allow him to see his son. Since she did not comply with the ruling and changed her place of residence, she was ordered to be arrested.

The medical report confirmed that the plaintiff suffered severe bruises on the right shoulder and that her son suffered pain in the right forearm. This indicates that the defendant deliberately assaulted them on the day of the incident.

The Ras Al Khaimah Court convicted the father and obligated him to pay a fine of Dh11,000, as well as court expenses and attorney fees.

ALSO READ: