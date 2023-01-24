UAE: Father assaults daughters, granddaughter; ordered to pay Dh5,000

They say that they have suffered physical and moral damages as a result of the beatings

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 7:53 AM Last updated: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 8:26 AM

A man has been told to pay Dh5,000 for beating up two of his daughters and his granddaughter.

The two sisters and a daughter of one of them had filed a lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court, demanding that their father be obligated to pay Dh49,000 in compensation for assaulting them.

They said they had suffered physical and moral damages as a result of the beatings.

The complainants said in their lawsuit that their father had earlier been convicted for assaulting them.

After looking into the case, the court affirmed that the criminal judgement convicted the defendant of assaulting the plaintiffs.

With regard to one of the defendant’s daughter and his granddaughter, the court indicated that the judgment had already imposed a criminal fine on the father, and stated that this was considered sufficient to redress the damages to the first daughter and her daughter. The judge issued a ruling rejecting the demand for compensation for the first daughter.

As for the second complaining daughter, the court indicated that the father's assault on her caused her injuries for which she deserves compensation for physical and moral damages.

The court ruled that Dh5,000 was sufficient for compensation and instructed the father to pay it.

ALSO READ: