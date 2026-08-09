UAE extradites Irish criminal Daniel Kinahan wanted for murder, drug trafficking

The UAE extradited Irish fugitive Daniel Kinahan — one of the masterminds behind Ireland's Kinahan Transnational Criminal Organisation (KTCO) — and handed him over to Irish authorities, the Minister of Justice announced on Sunday, August 9.

Kinahan is set to be prosecuted in cases related to transnational organised crime, including charges of leading a criminal organisation, murder, and illegal drug trafficking, according to Wam.

The final decision regarding the extradition came after a ruling was issued by the Court of Cassation in Dubai, and based on the extradition agreement between the UAE and Ireland.

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Kinahan, who was arrested in Dubai earlier, was named as one of three leaders of the Kinahan Organised ​Crime Group by the US in ​2022 when it offered a $5 million reward for their arrest.

In a joint statement by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE's Minister of Justice, and Jim O’Callaghan, Minister of Justice of Ireland, the two counterparts affirmed that the decision embodies the shared commitment to the rule of law and reflects the advanced level of judicial cooperation between the UAE and Ireland in combating transnational organised crime, particularly international criminal networks involved in murder and illicit drug trafficking.

They stressed that the decision sends a clear message that perpetrators of serious crimes will not find a safe haven to escape justice, and that international cooperation is a fundamental pillar in pursuing and bringing dangerous criminal elements to justice.

O’Callaghan expressed his appreciation to the UAE for their continued efforts in the extradition process, praising the efficiency shown by the competent judicial authorities in the Emirates.

He stressed that the decision represents an important milestone in the course of judicial cooperation between the two countries, and embodies the importance of the bilateral partnership in confronting transnational organised crime.

Who is Daniel Kinahan?

Daniel Kinahan's debut into a life of crime began long before his birth, with his father Christopher Vincent Kinahan establishing the Kinahan Transnational Criminal Organisation (KTCO) in Dublin in the 1990s.

Christopher soon got his two sons involved in the criminal organisation which would distribute South American cocaine and heroin in Ireland, and expanded across international borders, according to the US Department of State.

The group then started dealings across the UK and throughout mainland Europe. In addition to narcotics trafficking, the Kinahans have engaged in money laundering, firearms trafficking, and murder.

Daniel fled to Dubai in 2016 after a shooting attack at a Dublin hotel with a rival gang put his life in danger.

Kinahan was named as one of three leaders of the Kinahan Organised ​Crime Group by the United States in ​2022 when it offered a $5 million reward for their arrest

High-profile case

Kinahan's extradition has come almost 10 years after he fled to the UAE and was carried out after years of back and forth between law enforcement and judicial authorities in the Emirates, Ireland and other international partners.

Hamid Alzaabi, the Secretary General and Vice-Chair of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism, and Countering the Financing of Proliferation, in a public statement welcomed the completion of the extradition.

Daniel Kinahan is now back in Ireland to face the Irish justice system, following his extradition from the United Arab Emirate. Hamid Alzaabi

Alzaabi further explained the UAE's role in handling high-profile cases like the Kinahan one, which has drawn public attention.

"It is important to see it in a wider context. The UAE handles a significant number of extradition cases every year, many of which never make international headlines.

"This matters because our position as one of the world's most open and connected economies also exposes us to risks from crimes committed beyond our borders. Foreign predicate offences remain an important part of our national financial crime risk profile, including the proceeds generated by the illicit trafficking of narcotics," he said.

The official went on to explain why international cooperation was crucial the UAE, as response from global law enforcement, judicial authorities and financial intelligence agencies must all be on the same page for action to be taken.

Past incidents of extradition

This is not the first time that the UAE has, in a joint cooperation, helped countries across the globe catch and arrest wanted fugitives and criminals.

On May 10 this year, the UAE helped extradite a fugitive convicted in a money laundering case in Kuwait, with the handover taking place via Interpol Abu Dhabi, with follow-up from the Criminal Security Office in Dubai.

Meanwhile on May 2, India’s top investigative agency announced the arrest of two wanted fugitives after it secured the extradition from the UAE. One of the accused, Kamlesh Parekh was wanted for a major banking fraud case linked to Kolkata-based Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd.

In June, three individuals wanted by the Belgian authorities were extradited to Belgium. The suspects were subject to Red Notices issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) on charges related to money laundering, drug trafficking, and links to transnational organised criminal groups.

During one such incident, Russia's President Vladimir Putin himself thanked his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for help with the detention of a man suspected of shooting a Russian military intelligence officer in February.

Meanwhile in December last year, UAE authorities confirmed they had arrested Roberto Carlos Alvarez Vera, an Ecuadorian national listed on Interpol’s Red Notice, in response to a request from Ecuadorian authorities. 'El Gerente' was accused of leading a cross-border criminal group blamed for escalating violence along the Ecuador-Colombia frontier.