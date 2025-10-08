  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE extradites 2 wanted criminals to Belgium after Interpol alert

One of the suspects is listed among Belgium's most wanted criminals and faces charges of cross-border drug trafficking and participation in a dangerous organised gang

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 11:55 AM

Updated: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 12:11 PM

The UAE has extradited two wanted individuals to Belgian authorities after they were arrested in a major cross-border operation.

The extradition, approved by the UAE courts and the Ministry of Justice, followed the arrests carried out by the Dubai Police General HQs and the Sharjah Police General HQs. Both arrests were made in response to Interpol Red Notices issued by Belgium.

According to the Ministry of Interior, one of the suspects is listed among Belgium’s most wanted criminals and faces charges of cross-border drug trafficking and participation in a dangerous organised gang. The second individual is accused of drug and psychotropic substance trafficking, as well as money laundering.

The Ministry of Interior emphasised that the extradition highlights the UAE’s commitment to international legal cooperation, reinforcing its active role in combating organised and cross-border crimes.

The move also reflects the country’s dedication to strengthening global law enforcement partnerships and exchanging security expertise to enhance community safety and stability.

In September 25, Sharjah Police arrested and handed over wanted fraudsters to Nepalese and Uzbek authorities. The extradition came after the publication of red flyers by the Interpol involving the two individuals.

Last month, the UAE also extradited a man wanted for fraud, money laundering and leading a criminal gang to France.

Meanwhile in August, the nation handed over two international fugitives to France and Belgium, who had Red Notices issued against them by the Interpol.

Prior to that, a high-profile suspect from China was arrested and extradited for running an organised criminal network. The suspect, considered to be "one of the most wanted individuals by Chinese authorities," was arrested by Dubai Police under a red notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The Sharjah Police in July, arrested a man who used his wife and children as a cover for international drug trafficking in a major security operation.

The arrest was part of a wider crackdown that resulted in the dismantling of an international criminal network smuggling narcotics from Canada and Spain into the UAE.