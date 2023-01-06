UAE: Dh5,000 fine for refusing to return money accidentally transferred to bank account

'Never thought I'd have this much money': Filipino expat in UAE wins Mahzooz prize at first attempt
A Gulf national had transferred Dh9,200 from her bank account to an account of a young man by mistake who refused to return the money.
The man refused to return the woman's money, so she decided to drag him to the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court.
In her lawsuit, the woman said that she had accidentally transferred the money to him and when she got in touch with him to ask him to return the amount, he refused.
The woman filed a criminal complaint against him, prosecutors then accused him of unlawfully taking the woman's money.
The man admitted that he received money from the woman's account and said he wanted to pay her back. However, he added that he had been facing financial issues.
The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court convicted him and fined him Dh5,000. The woman then continued to file a civil lawsuit against him to urge him to return the amount.
After hearing from all parties, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court instructed him to return the woman’s cash.
He was also told to pay for her legal expenses.
