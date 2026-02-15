Dh2.4 million fraud case: Two sentenced to jail in UAE for 3 years

Two defendants have been sentenced to three years in prison after an appeal overturned an earlier ruling that had cleared them of defrauding a Gulf national of Dh2.4 million.

The case had initially ended in acquittal before a lower court, which found insufficient grounds to convict the Gulf woman and an Arab man of unlawfully obtaining the money. Prosecutors later challenged the verdict, arguing that the evidence demonstrated a calculated scheme to deceive the victim.

According to case records, the woman convinced the complainant that she was related to a prominent figure in the emirate, relying on the similarity of her family name to imply a connection. She also claimed to possess investments worth hundreds of billions of dirhams, presenting herself as a powerful and well-connected businesswoman capable of facilitating lucrative financial opportunities.

Believing her claims, the victim transferred Dh2.4 million to the pair.

Upon review, the appellate court unanimously overturned the acquittal, finding that the defendants had used fraudulent methods to unlawfully obtain the funds. The court said the evidence sufficiently established the elements of deception and intent.

Both defendants were sentenced to three years in jail.