UAE: Dh10,000 compensation for hotel guest whose car was hit, damaged by valet

The woman further claims management had promised her the vehicle would be taken for repair, but that this never happened

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 12:39 PM

A hotel guest whose car was hit and damaged by a valet as he took it for parking, has been awarded Dh10,000 in compensation for the damages.

The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims upheld an earlier ruling by the lower court which instructed the hotel’s parking attendant and the hotel valet parking service company to pay the amount to the woman, in compensation for hitting her car while parking.

Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against the hotel and its employee demanding that they pay her Dh51,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages she suffered as result of the incident.

The woman explained in her lawsuit that she had gone to the hotel in Abu Dhabi for a meeting. As she was heading to the hotel’s parking lot, the valet asked her to leave the car at the entrance so he could park it for her.

The woman said as she received the car from the valet and to head home, she realised that the car had been hit and damaged by the valet.

She said that the hotel management told her that her car would be repaired. The hotel also promised to rent her a car which she was supposed to use during while the damaged car was being repaired.

However, according to the plaintiff, no one from the hotel management came to take the car for repair as they had promised.

The woman said she had to hand over her car to an agency for repair which cost her Dh3,517. She also rented another car for use during her car’s maintenance period.

The woman explained that she had suffered material and moral damages as a result of the incident.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance had earlier ordered the parking attendant and the hotel’s valet service company to jointly pay Dh10,000 to the woman – but she challenged the ruling to the appeals court, which has maintained the first ruling by the lower court.

