UAE customs foil attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal meth hidden in vehicle tyre

Inspectors became suspicious after a vehicle showed unusual indicators during a scan at a land border crossing

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 7:15 PM UPDATED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 7:21 PM
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UAE customs officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal methamphetamine into the country, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said.

Inspectors grew suspicious of a vehicle passing through a land border crossing after advanced scanning systems showed unusual indicators. A thorough search, carried out with a narcotics-detection K9 unit, uncovered the drugs concealed inside one of the vehicle's tyres.

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The authority said its ports security directorate has recorded 765 narcotics seizures since the beginning of the year, involving approximately 390kg of drugs and 50,000 narcotic pills.

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ICP commended the inspectors involved and said it would continue to strengthen its inspection capabilities to prevent smuggling attempts at the UAE's ports of entry.

[More to follow]

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