UAE: Authority seizes 214,000 pieces of counterfeit clothing with original value of Dh91 million

Ras Al Khaimah authorities have seized 214,000 pieces of counterfeit clothing with an original value of Dh91 million from a warehouse.
A company reported the abandoned warehouse to the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK-DED), informing them that it contained counterfeit clothes bearing the logos of 28 international brands. The report also said that the company that was committing the fraud was based outside Ras Al Khaimah and conducted its business by storing goods in abandoned warehouses in the emirate. It would then transport the goods to other emirates, selling them in the market at prices lower than those of the originals.
Faisal Alyoun, Director of the Department of Commercial Control and Protection, said that they coordinated with the Criminal Investigation Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police to raid the site and confiscate all counterfeit goods and vehicles used in transporting them.
The police arrested the accused and referred them to the public prosecution.
Olayoun warned the public of the risks of buying counterfeit products. He said that counterfeiters may change the product’s properties and colour, and that quality may decline over time, causing harm to the health and safety of individuals.
