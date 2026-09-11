UAE foils 2 operations to smuggle people across border, arrests suspects

UAE authorities have thwarted two separate operations to illegally move people across the country's borders, arresting those involved and referring them to the Public Prosecution. The operations included a plot to bring 18 people into the country illegally and another to help a wanted foreign national leave the UAE.

In the first operation, the plan was to bring 18 Asian nationals into the UAE illegally and in batches, with the assistance of a Gulf national. Authorities said monitoring and follow-up operations led to the suspect's arrest after he entered the country through one of the border crossings.

He was accompanied by two infiltrators and five members of his family, who were allegedly brought along to make the journey appear to be a family trip and conceal the smuggling operation.

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The second operation thwarted an attempt to smuggle a person of a foreign nationality out of the country. The person was trying to evade restrictions and arrest warrants issued against him.

It was found that the operation was planned and carried out by a woman from a Gulf state with the help of her daughter, taking advantage of the ease of her movement and bringing members of her family to hide her activity.

Investigations also revealed that she was accustomed to smuggling infiltrators out of the country, while her daughter's husband had previously been accused in similar cases.

All those involved in the two operations have been apprehended, and the Public Prosecution is conducting investigations to uncover the circumstances of the incident and determine the roles of those who participated in them.

The two operations reflect the vigilance and efficiency of UAE agencies in countering attempts at infiltration and smuggling across the borders, thereby enhancing border security and protecting the security of society and the rule of law.