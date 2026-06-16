UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals

The UAE's narcotics agency thwarted a criminal plot to distribute drugs in the country, the authority announced Tuesday, June 16.

The arrests came after a tip from the Federal Narcotics Control Prosecution and were carried out in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah's police.

The operation led to the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances before they could be distributed.

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The Public Prosecution revealed the identities of all the 24 criminals involved in the ring.

According to the case details, authorities received information indicating that narcotics were hidden at a location in one of the emirates. Specialised teams immediately launched search and investigation operations and, after obtaining the necessary legal warrants, carried out a security operation that resulted in the arrest of two members of the criminal gang while attempting to transport a quantity of narcotics.

The suspects admitted that they had received instructions to distribute the drugs from a key suspect residing outside the country, who was managing the criminal activity.

Following extensive investigations and surveillance of the site, authorities arrested 11 suspects linked to the ringleader and involved in the distribution of narcotics within the UAE.

Subsequent arrest and search operations conducted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman led to the arrest of 10 additional suspects and the seizure of various quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Authorities also uncovered another storage site containing large quantities of marijuana, hash oil and synthetic cannabinoid papers.

A team from the Federal Narcotics Prosecution was formed to conduct investigations and take necessary legal measures. The suspects and seized materials were referred to the competent forensic laboratory for examination.