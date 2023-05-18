UAE: 13 Indians found guilty of money laundering, tax evasion

They were found to have conducted illegal economic activities valued at Dh510 million

By Web Deslk Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 12:08 PM

Thirteen defendants of Indian nationality and 7 companies they owned were found guilty of money laundering and tax evasion offences, according to Abu Dhabi authorities.

They were found to have conducted economic activities — involving the provision of credit facilities through points of sale (POS) without a licence — valued at Dh510 million, according to a ruling from the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court.

Some defendants were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 5 to 10 years, followed by deportation as well as fines ranging from Dh5 million to Dh10 million.

More to follow