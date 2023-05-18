UAE: 13 Indians found guilty of money laundering, tax evasion

Ministers, leaders call on residents to report malicious messages and refrain from sharing these such content
Thirteen defendants of Indian nationality and 7 companies they owned were found guilty of money laundering and tax evasion offences, according to Abu Dhabi authorities.
They were found to have conducted economic activities — involving the provision of credit facilities through points of sale (POS) without a licence — valued at Dh510 million, according to a ruling from the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court.
Some defendants were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 5 to 10 years, followed by deportation as well as fines ranging from Dh5 million to Dh10 million.
More to follow
Ministers, leaders call on residents to report malicious messages and refrain from sharing these such content
A thrilling concept, daycations allow individuals to enjoy all the amenities and experiences on offer by a property without having to book a room for the night
The machine operator intends to buy a house for his mother in Nepal and save a huge chunk of the money for his child's education
Through a unique programme, many of these kids are also taught how to save lives in various scenarios
Over the next 10 years, travel and tourism will create 121,000 jobs in the country, averaging 12,100 a year
Al Fardan Exchange also gave away a Nissan Patrol car, more than half a kilo of gold during the biggest Ramadan Campaign
Regular check-ups with a healthcare professional can help prevent serious health complications down the line, say medical experts
Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in the area