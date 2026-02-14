Three jailed for hijacking mobile signals in Dubai Marina

Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced three Asian men to six months in prison each after convicting them of running a sophisticated fraud scheme that hijacked mobile signals to steal money from unsuspecting residents.

According to court records, the group imported signal-jamming and IT equipment into the UAE, using it to block legitimate mobile frequencies and replace them with a parallel, fraudulent network broadcasting on the same channel. Anyone nearby could unknowingly connect to the rogue signal.

Once connected, victims received text messages appearing to come from banks and official institutions. The SMS alerts, complete with convincing language and logos, contained malicious links designed to harvest personal and financial details. Those details were then used to siphon off funds.

The court ordered the confiscation of all seized devices and ruled that the defendants be deported after serving their sentences. Other suspects involved in the case remain at large.

First alarm raised

The scheme first came to light after residents in Dubai Marina reported receiving suspicious banking messages. Technical analysis by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority confirmed the alarming truth — the messages were being sent through a spoofed network created by jamming the real one.

Investigators tracked the moving signal as it shifted between Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. The digital trail eventually led police to a vehicle in Palm Jumeirah, where the suspects were intercepted.

A police officer told prosecutors that the vehicle contained jamming devices fixed to the rear seat, computers powered by batteries and electrical converters, a signal receiver, and equipment used to send fabricated SMS messages identical to official banking and government alerts, all carrying fraudulent links.

Investigations revealed the defendants operated as part of an organised criminal group, with roles clearly divided among them.

During questioning, the first and second defendants denied involvement, claiming they were hired via Telegram to act as drivers for Dh2,500 per day and were asked to rent a vehicle for the third defendant.

The third defendant admitted bringing and installing the equipment for Dh10,000, but denied intending to defraud the public.

The court rejected their defences, found the evidence conclusive, and convicted all three defendants, issuing jail, confiscation, and deportation orders.