Sharjah Police confirm deaths of two Kazakh sisters reported missing

Sharjah Police have confirmed that two Kazakh sisters, aged 20 and 22, were found dead in an apartment in the emirate after they had been reported missing. They had been in the country less than a year and were working here.

Earlier, a poster had been circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the sisters were missing and that they had been in touch with a Russian-speaking Kazakh man who was providing them with accommodation. The poster said that both girls had deleted their social media accounts and were unreachable by phone or WhatsApp.

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Sharjah Police launched a search after receiving the missing person’s report, which led to the sisters being located in the apartment. An investigation was subsequently launched to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Police said that an official statement, which will reveal further details about the case and the circumstances of the sisters’ deaths, will be issued once the investigation is completed. Their bodies were repatriated to Kazakhstan on August 28.

Sharjah Police worked with the Kazakh authorities to support the repatriation process.

Kazakh news reports

Kazakh international news agency Kazinform earlier reported that the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had confirmed the death of the sisters. The ministry also said that the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai is providing the family with the necessary consular and legal assistance, including help with documentation and cooperation with the relevant UAE authorities regarding the circumstances of the women’s deaths.

According to Kazakh media outlets, the sisters arrived in Dubai in December 2025, to work in a beauty salon and had been living in Sharjah since then. They were reportedly planning to return to Kazakhstan to visit their families in early September.

It has also been reported that the sisters stopped responding to messages on August 17. After a few days of not being able to get in touch with them, their family contacted the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Dubai. Sharjah Police then launched a search after receiving the missing persons report, which led to the discovery of the sisters in the apartment.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the Consulate General of Kazakhstan for more information.