13 arrested after Sharjah Police bust 'fake rent' cyber-fraud network

ing theSharjah Police have dismantled a cyber-fraud network and arrested 13 Asians suspected of being involved in an organised 'fake rent' scam.

The group allegedly tricked victims through online property listings, coordinated meetings, and fraudulent contracts before stealing money and transferring it abroad.

The scam was being operated through seven major centres. The suspects would post fake rental advertisements, contact potential tenants, and arrange site visits. They would also demand cash tokens and sign fraudulent agreements, ultimately disappearing with the victims' money.

Sharing the details of the operation, Colonel Dr Khalifa Balhayi, Director of the Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, explained that the investigation began after a victim reported being scammed through a fake real estate advertisement. After contacting the fraudsters and attempting to rent an apartment, she paid the requested amount and signed the documents, only for the suspects to blocked communication and escape.

Despite the gang’s attempts to cover their tracks by frequently changing phone numbers after each scam and other tactics, the investigating officers were able to trace them. The authority's digital monitoring and analytical expertise enabled officers to track down their activities and arrest all members of the group.

Colonel Omar Ahmed Bwalzoud, Director General of Criminal Security and Ports of Sharjah Police, confirmed that the suspects operated with clearly defined roles within the network. He credited the success of the investigation to the advanced skills, experience, and technology used by Sharjah’s criminal investigators. He praised the field teams for their dedication and the police leadership for leveraging cutting-edge tools to ensure public safety.

Sharjah Police have urged residents to verify the authenticity of real estate advertisements and the credibility of property owners published on websites and social media platforms before making any payments.

They stressed the importance of refraining from transferring any amount or signing contracts without confirming the credibility of the offer and the involved parties. Community awareness is the first line of defence against such crimes, the authorities emphasised.