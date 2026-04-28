Sharjah Police arrest man for packing drugs into e-cigarettes to distribute

Sharjah Police have arrested a man of Asian nationality for possessing a quantity of narcotic substances with the intent to distribute. Investigations revealed that the suspect had converted his residence into a small facility for filling electronic cigarettes and packaging them with narcotic substances for distribution.

The arrest was made by the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, represented by the Anti-Narcotics Department, following surveillance and monitoring operations.

Upon raiding the location, authorities seized a quantity of manually filled e-cigarettes, in addition to the tools and equipment used in the filling and packaging process, Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, confirmed.

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Brigadier Al Asam pointed out the ongoing efforts by security agencies to combat the scourge of drugs, noting that such crimes are handled through precise plans based on surveillance, monitoring, and coordination to ensure the arrest of dealers and the protection of society.

He emphasized that drugs pose a direct threat to the safety and security of the youth, and that authorities will not hesitate to pursue anyone proven to be involved in importing or promoting such substances.

Sharjah Police General Headquarters renewed its call to community members — especially parents — to pay close attention to their children’s behaviour, monitor them continuously, and foster open family dialogue, given its significant role in protecting them from falling into this dangerous trap.

Families are also advised to watch for sudden behavioral changes, such as isolation, changes in friends, or academic decline, and not to hesitate to seek help if any abnormal behaviour is suspected, in order to safeguard their children.