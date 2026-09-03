Sharjah Police arrest man accused of killing two Kazakh sisters

Sharjah Police have arrested a Kazakh national suspected of killing two sisters of the same nationality inside a residential apartment, after an intensive investigation helped officers identify and locate him within a short time.

The breakthrough comes days after the deaths of the two women, aged 20 and 22, were confirmed by Sharjah Police following a missing-person report. The sisters had lived and worked in the UAE for less than a year.

According to Kazakh media reports cited in the earlier Khaleej Times report, the sisters arrived in Dubai in December 2025 to work at a beauty salon and lived in Sharjah. They were reportedly planning to return to Kazakhstan to visit their families in early September.

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Their family lost contact with them around August 17. After several days without hearing from them, relatives contacted the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai. A missing-person report was subsequently filed with Sharjah Police, who launched a search that led to the sisters being found in their apartment.

Their bodies were repatriated to Kazakhstan on August 28, with Sharjah Police working with the Kazakh authorities to support the process. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also confirmed the deaths and said its Consulate General in Dubai was providing the family with consular and legal assistance.

Suspect identified

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sharjah Police said teams from the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports immediately began an intensive investigation after receiving a report of a suspected crime inside a residential apartment.

Investigators carried out detailed field procedures, including examining the scene, gathering information and evidence, and analyzing available data. Police said they also used modern technologies to analyze and cross-reference the information collected during the investigation.

These efforts helped investigators uncover the circumstances of the case, identify the suspect and determine his location, leading to his arrest within a short time.

Brigadier Dr Khalifa Al Balhaj, Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate at Sharjah Police, said the investigation established that the two sisters knew the suspect personally.

He said disputes between the sisters and the suspect eventually led to the crime.

Al Balhaj said rapid response, coordination between security teams, and precise field procedures helped uncover the circumstances of the case and arrest the suspect.

Police said the suspect confessed to committing the crime when confronted with the evidence and findings gathered during the investigation.

Legal procedures have been taken against him, and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.

Police urge public to rely on official sources

Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the criminal investigations teams for their efficiency, swift response and professionalism in handling the case.

He said the rapid resolution reflected Sharjah Police's advanced readiness, field capabilities, and ability to handle different security challenges.

The case had earlier attracted public attention after a missing-person poster circulated on WhatsApp, claiming that the sisters had stopped responding to calls and messages and had deleted their social media accounts. The poster also mentioned a Russian-speaking Kazakh man allegedly providing them with accommodation. These details were part of information circulating before police announced further findings.