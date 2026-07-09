Watch: Sharjah Police arrest 2 for reckless driving, posting videos on social media

Sharjah Police General Command has arrested two motorists after they committed serious traffic violations, including driving recklessly and endangering the lives of other road users.

One of the drivers was also found to have posted videos on social media documenting these actions, prompting an investigation.

The police confirmed that both vehicles were impounded and the drivers were referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

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Sharjah Police reiterated in the video highlighting the incident that roads are not places for dangerous challenges and warned motorists against using social media to glorify traffic violations.

The police explained that they received a report about two Nissan Patrol vehicles racing and being driven recklessly. During the investigation, officers identified videos on social media that documented the incident.

Using the footage and other investigative measures, police traced the two drivers, seized the vehicles and initiated legal action before referring the case to the relevant authorities.

"The road is not a place for challenge, and social media is not a platform to boast of violations. Every reckless behaviour has legal consequences that start the moment it is shared," the police said.

Sharjah Police urged motorists to comply with traffic laws and avoid dangerous driving that puts lives at risk, warning that violations shared online can serve as evidence in criminal investigations.

[Reporting inputs by Yasmin Hussein]