Sharjah Police apprehend suspect for stealing car, recover vehicle within 2 hours

The authority said the vehicle had been left running when it was stolen, warning motorists that leaving cars unattended with the engine on can make them easy targets

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 26 Sept 2026, 2:38 PM
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Sharjah Police apprehended a suspect and recovered a stolen car within two hours of the theft being reported, returning the vehicle to its owner

According to the authority, vehicle was reported stolen by its owner on the evening of September 24, prompting specialised teams to launch an immediate search an investigation. The authority added that the suspect was referred to the police station to complete the legal procedures.

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Sharjah Police said the vehicle had been left running when it was stolen, warning motorists that leaving cars unattended with the engine on can make them easy targets.

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Drivers are urged to switch off their engines, lock their vehicles, and avoid leaving valuables inside, even when making quick stops at shops, petrol stations, or ATMs.

For emergencies, residents can call 999, while 901 is available for enquiries and non-emergency assistance.

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