Sharjah: Man arrested for trafficking, illegally trading protected animals

Sharjah authorities have arrested an Arab man for illegally trafficking protected animals in the emirate, the police announced on Sunday, November 2.

The arrest came after a number of authorities came together to ambush the man, who was keeping protected animals like endangered storks and foxes, which are banned from being traded.

After the arrest, the animals were transferred to one of the nature reserves in coordination with the Sharjah Environment and Nature Reserves Authority and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, the accused was transferred to the public prosecutor to complete legal proceedings against him.

Sharjah Police has urged residents to cooperate and report any suspicious cases relating to the acquisition or trade of protected animals.

The entire operation was carried out by the Sharjah Police represented by the Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigations and in cooperation with the General Directorate of the Federal Criminal Police in the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Environment and Nature Reserves Authority.

Authorities in the UAE have in the past taken serious action against those harming protected species of animals or trading and trafficking them.

Last year October, five people were arrested in Abu Dhabi after being caught hunting illegally with a falcon. The group was caught red-handed in the desert area of North Khattam.

In another instance in May, authorities in Fujairah captured a wild cat that was spotted on the loose in a residential area located near the mountains. A hefty fine was levied on the owner.

Meanwhile in 2021, Dubai Police foiled an attempt by a man to illegally sell a wolf in the emirate.

What does UAE law say?

According to UAE law, the penalty for owning a dangerous animal without registration begins at Dh10,000 and could go up to Dh500,000.

As per the UAE's federal law number 24 of 1999 on Environmental Protection, Development and Modification, it is prohibited to hunt, kill or capture birds, wild and marine animals.

Animals can be captured only after obtaining permission from the specialised authorities.

Meanwhile, Law No. (22) of 2005 on the regulation of wild hunting in Abu Dhabi prohibits hunting of animals, birds and reptiles within the emirate, except with the permission from the authority, which determines fishing areas, authorised species for fishing, fishing seasons, tools and equipment used for fishing.