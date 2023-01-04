Sharjah Customs foil 5 attempts to smuggle over 142 kg of drugs in one month

The retail price of petrol was dropped by 52 fils per litre this month
The Port Khalid Customs Centre at Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority on Wednesday announced it thwarted five attempts to smuggle 142.73 kg of drugs into the country in December, 2022.
Customs officers and inspectors at Khalid Port successfully foiled attempts to bring 500,300 Captagon tablets, 78 rolls, and two boxes of hashish, which were hidden inside refrigerator trucks.
Salem Abdullah Al Zomor, Director of Khalid Port Customs Center, stressed that Sharjah Customs will make every possible effort to prevent all smuggling attempts through the ports oofn the Emirate's in order to protect the country, enhance social stability and safety, support sustainable development, and promote the UAE's position among the safest countries in the world.
Al Zomor praised officers for their vigilance and skills, which, along with their access to modern techniques and equipment, allowed them to successfully prevent smuggling attempts.
He stressed that Sharjah Customs has a sophisticated system in place to prevent smuggling attempts of all kinds through all customs ports in the Emirate. This system uses the latest international practices to effectively detect and deter smuggling.
