Ras Al Khaimah Police catch 4 drivers for racing, impound cars for 120 days

Ras Al Khaimah Police caught four drivers for racing in one of the streets in the emirate. Their vehicles were impounded and penalties were issued due to dangerous driving, which threatened the safety and lives of others, authorities said.

Each driver faces fines of Dh2,000, while their vehicles will remain impounded for 120 days. To release the vehicles, the motorists have to pay a fine of Dh10,000 per vehicle. In addition, 23 black points have been added to their traffic records.

Colonel Hassan Al Zaabi, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, explained that the drivers were identified after the team received a report of racing on one of the streets. Using smart city systems and advanced monitoring technologies, police were able to track and apprehend the vehicles, enhancing road safety and reducing the risk of accidents.

He added that legal procedures will be taken against the drivers, and their vehicles have been impounded in accordance with strict traffic rules and regulations in the emirate, given the severity of this type of violation that posed a serious threat to public safety.

Colonel Al Zaabi emphasised the necessity for all drivers and road users to fully comply with traffic laws and regulations and to avoid committing such serious and high-risk violations, which expose them to legal accountability, penalties, and fines. He confirmed that the law will punish anyone who endangers the lives, safety, or property of others.

He added that respecting traffic rules is essential for public safety and contributes to broader road security efforts led by Ras Al Khaimah Police, in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goals.