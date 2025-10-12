Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

Sharjah Police has arrested a gang that committed vehicle fraud with forged receipts within 12 hours.



In a qualitative operation, the Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigations in the General Command of Sharjah Police managed to arrest the gang, whose members are of an Asian nationality.

They targeted vehicle sellers from online websites and social media platforms with the aim of obtaining vehicles without paying for them, and scamming sellers with fake transaction records.



Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Colonel Dr. Khalifa Balhay, Director of the Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, said that the police received a report from a victim who had sold a vehicle online.

The seller said that he had received a very attractive offer for the vehicle, after the fraudsters saw the photos online. They then sent him a falsified receipt of the sale, claiming that they had transferred the amount but it would take time to be deposited in the seller's account. In good faith, the seller handed over the vehicle to the fraudsters only to realise later that he was a victim of fraud.

Colonel Dr. Khalifa Balhay said that a specialised team of investigators was formed to track down the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the gang was led by one member who was in charge of planning and distributing tasks. They targeted online vehicle sellers by communicating with them, sending fake ID cards and forged transfer receipts to convince them to sell their vehicles. After an agreement was reached, the victim was asked to send the vehicle to a specific location. To enhance credibility, the gang would ask the seller not to transfer ownership before receiving the amount. When the vehicle reached the location, they would seize it and damage its plates immediately, disconnecting from the seller and disappearing.