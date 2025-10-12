  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB thunderyoutbreaksinnearby.png33.2°C

Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

They targeted sellers from online websites and social media platforms with the aim of obtaining vehicles without paying for them

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 5:12 PM

Updated: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 5:27 PM

Top Stories

UAE doubles customs duty on steel until October 2026

UAE doubles customs duty on steel until October 2026

Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

Watch: Camels, donkeys enjoy heavy rains as downpour floods UAE wadis

Watch: Camels, donkeys enjoy heavy rains as downpour floods UAE wadis

Sharjah Police has arrested a gang that committed vehicle fraud with forged receipts within 12 hours.

In a qualitative operation, the Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigations in the General Command of Sharjah Police managed to arrest the gang, whose members are of an Asian nationality.

They targeted vehicle sellers from online websites and social media platforms with the aim of obtaining vehicles without paying for them, and scamming sellers with fake transaction records.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Colonel Dr. Khalifa Balhay, Director of the Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, said that the police received a report from a victim who had sold a vehicle online.

The seller said that he had received a very attractive offer for the vehicle, after the fraudsters saw the photos online. They then sent him a falsified receipt of the sale, claiming that they had transferred the amount but it would take time to be deposited in the seller's account. In good faith, the seller handed over the vehicle to the fraudsters only to realise later that he was a victim of fraud.

Colonel Dr. Khalifa Balhay said that a specialised team of investigators was formed to track down the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the gang was led by one member who was in charge of planning and distributing tasks. They targeted online vehicle sellers by communicating with them, sending fake ID cards and forged transfer receipts to convince them to sell their vehicles. After an agreement was reached, the victim was asked to send the vehicle to a specific location. To enhance credibility, the gang would ask the seller not to transfer ownership before receiving the amount. When the vehicle reached the location, they would seize it and damage its plates immediately, disconnecting from the seller and disappearing.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Robots that think, air taxis without pilots: Inside e&'s futuristic Gitex pavilion

thumb-image

Building future-ready teams: How UAE companies can harness AI, resilience, and leadership training to stay ahead

thumb-image

UAE: Heavy rains in Fujairah create stunning waterfalls; authorities issue alerts

thumb-image

Pink October in UAE: 2 new clinics provide free breast cancer screenings

thumb-image

Sharjah International Book Fair 2025: Theme, dates, list of events

 