Passenger caught smuggling cocaine inside body at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport

A passenger who attempted to smuggle cocaine into the UAE by concealing it inside the body was caught at the Zayed International Airport.

The incident came to light when a customs inspection official at Zayed International Airport identified suspicious indicators associated with a passenger of African nationality arriving in the UAE. The suspect underwent advanced inspection procedures and was transferred to the hospital for further examination.

Medical examinations showed the presence of foreign objects concealed inside the passenger’s body. After operating on the suspect, 100 capsules containing cocaine, with a total weight of 1,418 grams, were extracted. The necessary seizure report was completed immediately, and the suspect and confiscated narcotics were referred to the competent authorities for legal action.

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The General Directorate of Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) worked together with the National Anti-Narcotics Authority to foil the smuggling attempt.

The case reflected the high level of professionalism and vigilance demonstrated by customs inspectors in behavioural analysis, field assessment, and risk evaluation. The operation forms part of ICP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the security of air entry points and protect society from the dangers of narcotics and prohibited substances through an advanced customs inspection system that combines highly skilled personnel with proactive risk analysis.

ICP affirmed that this operation reflects the advanced capabilities and field expertise of customs inspection officers in analysing suspicious behaviour and detecting increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods.

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority also praised the high level of coordination and integration between operational teams and analysis and targeting systems, reinforcing the UAE’s ability to combat drug smuggling attempts with efficiency and professionalism. It also reaffirmed its readiness and commitment to protecting society, strengthening national security, and combating narcotics-related threats targeting the UAE.