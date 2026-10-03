Man to be deported from UAE for tampering with crime scene in murder investigation

A man who broke into an apartment sealed by prosecutors and removed its contents during a murder investigation has lost his final appeal against deportation.

The UAE’s Federal Supreme Court upheld his conviction after concluding that he knowingly altered a crime scene and attempted to mislead investigators. Court records showed that the apartment had been shared by the defendant and another man who was implicated in a murder case. The property was ordered to be closed and placed under judicial control to preserve any evidence connected to the killing.

Despite the restriction, the defendant broke the lock, entered the house and removed furniture and other belongings. His actions changed the condition of the property after it had been secured by the authorities. Prosecutors charged him with altering a crime scene and removing potential evidence with the intention of obstructing the investigation.

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Order for deportation

A lower court convicted the man and ordered his deportation instead of sentencing him to one year in prison. The ruling was upheld by the appellate court, prompting him to challenge the verdict before the Federal Supreme Court. In his appeal, the defendant argued that he had occupied the apartment legally under a tenancy agreement. He claimed he entered it only to collect his possessions after the lease ended and after obtaining clearance from the landlord.

He also denied knowing that authorities had formally barred entry into the premises. His lawyer argued that the prosecution had failed to establish the criminal intent required for a conviction. The Supreme Court rejected these arguments, citing witness testimony, surveillance-camera recordings and statements made by the defendant during the investigation.

Evidence showed that he had previously contacted prosecutors to ask why the apartment had been closed. The court said this demonstrated that he knew the property was connected to a murder investigation and that access had been restricted. Judges ruled that the lower courts had properly examined the evidence and provided sufficient reasons for the conviction. They added that trial courts have the authority to assess witness statements and other evidence, provided their conclusions are reasonable and supported by the case file.

The court found that the defendant’s knowledge of the investigation, followed by his decision to break into the apartment and clear its contents, established all elements of the offence. His appeal was dismissed, making the conviction and deportation order final.