Man convicted of robbery after punching victim, snatching chain in Dubai

A Dubai court has convicted a 32-year-old man of robbery after he punched another man in the face and forcibly snatched a gold-plated chain from his neck during a confrontation linked to a financial dispute.

According to court records, the victim was leaving an apartment where his family was staying in Dubai when he was suddenly confronted by the defendant.

Prosecutors said the man attacked the victim without warning, striking him in the face before forcibly removing a chain valued at approximately Dh700 from his neck.

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Investigations revealed that the defendant was carrying a knife during the incident. Authorities said he succeeded in taking the chain after using force to overpower the victim and prevent him from resisting.

The victim reported the incident to Dubai Police, prompting an investigation that relied on surveillance camera footage, witness statements and other evidence gathered from the scene.

Police inquiries helped establish the sequence of events and identify the suspect, who was later referred to the Public Prosecution and subsequently brought before the misdemeanour court.

In its ruling, the court said the evidence showed that the defendant had used force against the victim in order to seize the chain without his consent.

Judges noted that the assault was intended to deprive the victim of his property and that the defendant’s actions fulfilled the legal elements of robbery because force was used to overcome the victim’s resistance and facilitate the theft.

Based on the evidence presented, including witness testimony and surveillance footage, the court convicted the defendant of robbery by coercion.