Man arrested in Dubai for running illegal hair transplant 'clinic'

Dubai Police have arrested a man for practicing medicine without a licence, after discovering he was performing hair transplant procedures inside his residential apartment.

According to the authority, the unlicensed activities posed serious risks to the clients' health and violated UAE laws.

The suspect had also been promoting his illegal services online, sharing videos of the procedures on a dedicated social media account to attract clients.

During the raid, police officers found medical devices and instruments used in hair transplant procedures, along with various chemicals and solutions such as anaesthetics and disinfectants. Legal action was taken against the suspect, the apartment was shut down, and all medical materials were confiscated.

Investigations revealed that the man had converted his three-bedroom apartment into an illegal clinic — using one room for the procedures, while the two rooms served as living quarters. The makeshift clinic did not comply with the required health and safety standards.

The arrest followed thorough investigations carried out by the Anti-Economic Crimes Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Dubai Police urged community members to only seek services at licensed medical clinics and facilities, and to verify the qualifications and experience of healthcare and cosmetic providers. They also warned against falling for misleading offers that could endanger lives, affirming their commitment to safeguarding the security, health, and wellbeing of society.

The public is also encouraged to immediately report any similar illegal activities through Dubai Police’s various communication channels.